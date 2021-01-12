Many Nigerians are still in denial about the existence of COVID-19. They say it is a hoax and refuse to wear face masks, maintain social and physical distancing even with the second wave of the second wave of the deadly virus.

Sadly, the second wave of COVID-19 has assumed another terrifying dimension, as the pandemic has caused a great deal of disruption and anxiety.

The spike in infections is also leading to fatalities. A handful of Nigerians – health workers, professors, prominent politicians, others – have been lost to the virus.

Below are five Nigerian professors lost to the virus so far:

Professor Lovett Lawson

Professor Lawson reportedly died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Until he death, he was chairman, Board of Directors, Zankli Medical Centre, Abuja. r

– He was a Professor of Infectious Diseases. His area of expertise was clinical tropical medicine.

He reportedly died of COVID-19 complications.

The deceased, it was learnt, had some underlying conditions before his demise.

Lawson, who graduated from the University of Lagos in 1975, later bagged a PhD from the University of Liverpool.

Professor Femi Odekunle

He was born May 2, 1943,

He attended Methodist Primary School; Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha; Molusi College, Ijebu-Igbo; University of Ibadan; and University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA.

– He was a professor of criminology and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

He was reported to have died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagalada, Abuja

He has taught at the University of Lincoln and University of Ibadan, before berthing at the Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru, Zaria.

Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe

Ibidapo-Obe, aged 69, was a professor of Applied Mechanics and Systems Engineering.

– He was a professor of systems engineering.

He was the UNILAG vice-chancellor between 2000 and 2007.

He was born in Ile-Ife and attended Ilesha Grammar School and Igbobi College between 1962 and 1971.

He reportedly died of COVID-19 complications in an undisclosed hospital.

Ibidapo-Obe was, until his death, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of First Technical University, Ibadan.

Prof Duro Ajeyalemi

– He was a retired professor of science education at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He reportedly died of complications from COVID-19.

Ajeyalemi, UNILAG former dean of students’ affairs and immediate past registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), was said to have died at an isolation centre in Lagos.

He retired from UNILAG in 2020 after he clocked 70 years old.

Professor Ebere Onwudiwe

Prof. Onwudiwe was the Director of the Centre for African Studies at Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio, where he served as Professor Emeritus.

– He was a fellow at the Centre for Democracy and Development. He died from complications due to COVID-19 according to the family.

He was an author, a columnist and a social commentator of issues relating to Nigeria and Africa.