Five police officers have lost their lives and two others were wounded after suspected bandits launched an attack on a security patrol in Sabon Sara village, Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Bauchi State Police Command explained that the officers were on an intelligence-driven visibility patrol on Saturday to prevent potential farmer-herder conflict when the team was suddenly ambushed by unidentified armed youths.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and involved operatives from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), 10 PMF Bauchi, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), and the State Intelligence Department (SID).

The command confirmed the deaths of DSP Ahmad Muhammad of the SID; ASP Mustapha Muhammad of 10 PMF; Inspectors Amarhel Yunusa and Idris Ahmed, also of 10 PMF; and Corporal Isah Muazu of the AKU. Two other SID operatives, Inspectors Isah Musa and Yusuf Gambo, survived with injuries.

Police spokesperson ASP Ahmed Wakil said immediate backup was dispatched once the distress call was received.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO in Darazo led a team to the scene and successfully evacuated both the injured and the deceased officers,” he said.

He added that “the injured personnel were rushed to the general hospital in Darazo, while the remains of the fallen heroes have been deposited at the morgue.”

Wakil noted that several members of the attacking group were neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, assuring that efforts are underway to apprehend those who escaped.

“The command is fully committed to ensuring that the criminals responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, later visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and met with families of the deceased.

He praised the officers’ sacrifice, saying: “These brave men paid the supreme price in the line of duty.”

He added that despite the challenges, “the task has not been an easy one, but in line with our constitutional mandate, we shall remain fierce, tireless, and relentless in protecting the lives and property of the people of Bauchi state.”

The command appealed to residents to remain calm and continue cooperating with security agencies as operations intensify in the area.