First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians to promote peace, unity, and mutual respect across religious and ethnic divides as the country celebrates Eid-el-Fitr. In her 2026 Eid message marking the end of Ramadan 1447 AH, she emphasised that national cohesion remains essential to Nigeria’s growth and progress. She…...

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians to promote peace, unity, and mutual respect across religious and ethnic divides as the country celebrates Eid-el-Fitr.

In her 2026 Eid message marking the end of Ramadan 1447 AH, she emphasised that national cohesion remains essential to Nigeria’s growth and progress.

She congratulated Muslim faithful nationwide on completing the holy month, describing Ramadan as “a period devoted to prayers, sacrifice, compassion and self-discipline.”

“I pray that Almighty Allah accepts our fasts, supplications, and acts of charity, and may He grant us the grace to continue in the virtues we have cultivated throughout this holy month,” she said.

The First Lady encouraged citizens to use the festive period to support vulnerable groups and extend kindness to the less privileged. “As we celebrate with family and friends, let us also remember those in need and extend a helping hand to them,” she added.

She expressed hope that the spiritual benefits of Ramadan would renew citizens’ optimism, strengthen national unity, and deepen the collective resolve to work toward a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Concluding her message, Tinubu wished all Muslims across the country a joyous celebration, saying, “Eid Mubarak!”