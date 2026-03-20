The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed a nationwide deployment of tactical assets and personnel ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, as part of efforts to ensure a safe and secure festive period. The directive mandates Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across all states and the Federal Capital…...

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed a nationwide deployment of tactical assets and personnel ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, as part of efforts to ensure a safe and secure festive period.

The directive mandates Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across all states and the Federal Capital Territory to implement comprehensive security measures, including the strategic positioning of intelligence operatives and special units.

Under the plan, the police will deploy members of the Special Intervention Squad alongside conventional personnel to Eid prayer grounds and critical infrastructure, while also increasing presence at highways, motor parks, recreational centres and other public spaces.

The move is aimed at ensuring peaceful and hitch-free celebrations, with additional measures such as heightened visibility policing, coordinated patrols, enhanced surveillance operations and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties already put in place.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, on Friday, March 20.

According to the statement, the approach is designed to proactively deter criminal activities and enable rapid response to any emerging threats during the holiday period.

The IGP also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious movements or activities.

The statement reads: “​IGP Disu calls on members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the following emergency lines: 08057000001, 08057000002, 09133333785, and 09133333786.

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“IGP Tunji Disu wishes all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr.”