The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed appreciation to women leaders across the country for their support of the Renewed Hope Initiative since the start of the Tinubu administration.

In a New Year message, the First Lady acknowledged the role of wives of top government officials and state coordinators in advancing the administration’s social intervention programmes.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu extended special gratitude to the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, First Ladies of States who also serve as Renewed Hope Initiative Coordinators, as well as wives of members of the National Assembly, ministers, service chiefs, and other women leaders nationwide.

She commended their compassion, dedication, and commitment, describing their contributions as critical to the success of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

According to the First Lady, the collective efforts of these women have helped drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with a strong focus on empowering Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable, irrespective of status or background.

Senator Tinubu reaffirmed her commitment to continued collaboration under the Renewed Hope Initiative and expressed optimism for stronger partnerships in the coming year and beyond.

She concluded by wishing Nigerians a peaceful, productive, impactful, and prosperous 2026.