Nigeria’s First Lady has taken a bold step in the fight against tuberculosis by commissioning new molecular diagnostic machines to boost detection and treatment efforts nationwide.

Represented by the First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, she emphasized that while TB is curable, many Nigerians continue to lose their lives due to limited access to proper diagnostic tools.

The newly commissioned machines will be deployed across the country, with a focus on underserved communities, ensuring faster, more accurate diagnoses.

This effort reaffirms her dedication to eradicating tuberculosis in Nigeria by the year 2030, a goal backed by a 2 billion naira donation over the past two years.