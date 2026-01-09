First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, on the occasion of her 60th birthday, praising her as a source of pride to women and a dedicated public servant whose work continues to shape development in the state. In a ...

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, on the occasion of her 60th birthday, praising her as a source of pride to women and a dedicated public servant whose work continues to shape development in the state.

In a goodwill message to mark the deputy governor’s diamond jubilee, the First Lady said she joined Salako-Oyedele’s husband, family members, the Ogun State Government, as well as friends and well-wishers in celebrating the milestone.

Senator Tinubu lauded Salako-Oyedele’s commitment to public service and highlighted her contributions to governance and development in Ogun State, where she serves alongside Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Your dedicated service in contributing to the development and progress alongside the Governor of the ‘Gateway State’ is commendable,” the First Lady said.

She also offered prayers for the deputy governor, asking Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant her continued good health, wisdom and grace to sustain her service to the people of the state.

“You are indeed a pride to the womenfolk,” she added.

Salako-Oyedele, an engineer by profession, has served as Ogun State’s deputy governor since 2019 and is widely recognised for bringing professionalism, discipline and administrative rigour to the state’s governance system.