The Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) hosted a star-studded evening of glamour, recognition, and celebration of journalistic excellence at the “Asale Asa — Journaliganza Nite” held in Abeokuta on Friday October 3rd, 2025.

The event, marking the grand finale of the 2025 NUJ Press Week, brought together prominent figures from the worlds of journalism, government, and media.

Kazeem Olowe, a Senior Reporter with TVC News, was crowned Broadcast Journalist of the Year for his outstanding reportage and dedication to telling impactful stories.

His documentaries and special features, including “Ilara: A Border Community Sitting on Two Countries,” “Sawonjo – A Community Where Stealing is a Taboo,” and “The Plight of People Suffering from Mental Health Disorders,” have earned him respect among peers and accolades from media watchers.

Gift Oba of the Daily Post was honoured as Print Journalist of the Year for her reports on “Overcrowded, overlooked: Inside Ogun Correctional Centre crisis” and “How house agents milk ‘house hunters’ dry in Ogun,” among others.

Sanni Ismail of Kaftan TV was honoured for his extraordinary skills in capturing creative videos and images that tell the stories.

Other notable journalists honored at the event include Doyin Lasisi of the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC); Yemi Dalemo of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); Ayo Oluwunmi of the Ogun State Television (OGTV); Femi Osipitan of the Ogun State Ministry of Information; and Idris Oderinde of News Life Online.

The event honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields, including Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (Rtd), Commander of Ogun Amotekun Corps; Hon. Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI); Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu; Chief Lai Labode, promoter of Egbaliganza; Chief (Mrs.) Florence Mojisola Quadri of Oni Electronics; and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who was also honoured for her exemplary public service.

In a symbolic moment, Senator Lekan Mustapha was decorated as Patron of the NUJ Ogun State Council.

The NUJ Chairman, Comrade Akinwale Olanrewaju, praised the dedication of journalists in Ogun State, thanking the Government, sponsors, and stakeholders for their support. He assured that under his leadership, the council would continue to uphold professionalism, innovation, and ethical practice in journalism.

The event featured a fashion parade showcasing traditional attires styled by the Egbaliganza and was attended by dignitaries, including the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun (CON), ably represented by the Deputy Governor; Head of Service in Ogun State, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya; Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akorede Akamo; Honourable Sikirulai Ogundele; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mr. Waheed Adeshina; SA to the Ogun State Governor; Otunba Dare Odufowokan; Head of Mass Communications Department, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY); Dr. Wasiu Tejuoso and the General Manager of Paramount FM, Mrs. Oluremi Olugbenro.

Others are the Chairman, NUJ Oyo State Council, Comrade Demola Babalola; Publisher of Prestige Newspaper, Mr. Dada Olaonipekun and the founder of Penpushing Media, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji.

In his closing remarks, the Secretary of the Council, Comrade Bunmi Adigun reaffirmed the union’s commitment to sustaining Ogun’s legacy as the birthplace of journalism in Nigeria, promising continuous innovation and professional excellence.

The Journaliganza Nite not only honored individual achievements but also celebrated the enduring spirit of journalism, a profession that informs, inspires, and connects communities.