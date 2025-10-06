Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on women to prioritise their health through regular self-examination and timely medical screening as the country joins the rest of the world to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month....

In a message to commemorate the 2025 edition, Mrs Tinubu stressed that early detection remains crucial in saving lives.

“As women, mothers, sisters, and daughters, our health must remain a priority. Early detection saves lives, regular self-examination and timely medical screening are key in the fight against breast cancer,” she said.

The First Lady urged Nigerians to use the awareness month to support survivors, raise public consciousness, and encourage proactive steps towards better health.

“Let us work together to stay healthy. Happy Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025,” she added.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked every October, is observed globally to promote education, support research, and encourage preventive healthcare practices.