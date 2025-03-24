The General Secretary of NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has confirmed that the first 500 persons to buy match tickets for Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo will get a Super Eagles’ home jersey.

“We are calling on Nigerians to come out in large numbers to support the Super Eagles on Tuesday. The team needs the support. When we played Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, the Rwandans filled up the Amahoro Stadium to its full capacity. Let our people also come out in throngs and cheer the Eagles.

“We are also appealing to fans to come to the stadium in Nigerian colours. Let us fill up the stadium in green and white colours, and drum and dance to support the team.”

The NFF has also confirmed that match tickets will be available for sale on match day, with the VIP tickets going for N3000 and the regular seats for the sum of N1000 each.