Amid the growing concerns of the dilapidated state of the Benin-Asaba expressway, the Benin–Asaba Expressway Concession Company has stated that it would complete construction of the 10-lane Benin-Asaba highway on schedule.

According to The Nation, the firm expressed its commitment to delivering a world-class expressway that would redefine travel, connectivity and commerce along the Benin–Asaba corridor.

Chief Executive Officer of BAECC, Edafe Shingle, while speaking during a press briefing in Benin City, disclosed the update on construction progress and the measures being put in place to ease commuter challenges.

Edafe, while restating the company’s commitment to complete the project in line with international standards and within set timelines, said that the palliative work on the road has commenced.

He said, “Our mission remains clear. We want to deliver a road that meets global benchmarks of safety, quality, and durability. We appreciate the patience of road users and host communities as we make steady progress. The collaboration from state authorities, partner agencies, and locals has been invaluable to driving this shared vision.”

He added, “We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are not leaving the people to suffer on this road. We are going to be on the road. By December, at least from where we are in now to the bypass, we are going to see, if not 100% or 90% completion on both sides of the road. We will ensure that the portion is open for the public to use and their sufferings are ameliorated. Thereafter, we move on. We are moving all the way to Summit Junction in Asaga. So, I’m reassuring everybody again, that we are a partner in progress with the people.”