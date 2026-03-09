Firefighters are battling a fire outbreak at Block C of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, specifically within a section of the Office of the Head of Service, which was gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday morning....

The blaze reportedly broke out at about 8:30 a.m., prompting an emergency response from the Federal Fire Service, whose personnel are currently working to contain and extinguish the flames.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from parts of the building as civil servants arriving for work gathered around the complex, watching the ongoing firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

Meanwhile, the extent of damage and possible losses has not been determined, as emergency responders continue efforts to bring the situation under control.