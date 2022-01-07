Fire razes Storey Building in Ilorin, Kwara State

Fire has gutted a one storey-building at Sabo Oke in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Two flats at the top floor were badly affected.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that the fire incident started on Friday morning when neighbours noticed thick flame coming out of the building.

They instantly alerted the residents who immediately evacuated the building.

Before the fire could be put out by men of the Kwara state fire services, two flats had been razed and virtually all the belongings therein destroyed.

While some blamed the fire outbreak on electric power surge, others could not ascertain the cause of the inferno.

The owner of the house, Mrs Adebimpe Ibitoye and other occupants of the building appealed for assistance from the state government.