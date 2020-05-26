A section of the popular Ogbe-ogonogo market off Nnebisi road in Asaba, Delta state was ravaged by fire earlier today.

Goods worth millions of naira have been burnt and affected traders are trying to salvage what is left.

Eyewitness accounts say the fire started in tailor shop this morning as power was restored.

As at the time of filing this report, the Delta State Fire Service were still on ground, fighting to put out the fire while affected traders are trying to salvage what they can of their belongings from the raging fire.

See photos of affected shops below……