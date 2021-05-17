The Enugu state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was on Sunday Night gutted by fire.

The latest incident occured barely one week after another INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu, Local government area in Enugu State, was razed.

The office affected is located at number 1 Achi Street by Agric Bank Bus stop in Independence Layout, Enugu state capital.

The state Commissioner of Police Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement,, commended the joint efforts of the security agents to avert a major disaster.

Advertisement

It’s reads that unknown gunmen attempted to set the INEC office ablaze, but were stiffly resisted by the joint security operatives who swiftly mobilized to the scene.

Also, the state fire Service personnel promptly responded to help in putting out the inferno .

The state police commissioner has ordered a full scale. Investigation to unravel the incident and called for immediate emplacement of security within the precinct.

INEC recently lamented the series of attacks on its facilities in various states, mainly in the South-east and South-south regions of Nigeria.

Advertisement

The commission, in a statement issued last Monday, said its recently renovated office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State was set ablaze by unidentified persons on Sunday night.