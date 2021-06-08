The federal secretariat complex, Asaba, Delta State Capital, has been gutted by fire.

According to the Fire service who struggle to put out the fire due to inaccessibility of the entrance confirmed that the fire started at the office Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps, In Delta state.

It is believed to caused by electrical fault from an Air Conditioner.

The fire has since been put out by the Fire Service and property worth million of Naira has been destroyed by the inferior.