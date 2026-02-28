A fire outbreak has affected Nurul Haq Qur’anic School in the Gwadangwaji area of Kebbi State, leading to the immediate evacuation of students while the building rave in flames. The school, which hosts primary, secondary, and Qur’anic education, had a total of 142 students on the premises at the...

A fire outbreak has affected Nurul Haq Qur’anic School in the Gwadangwaji area of Kebbi State, leading to the immediate evacuation of students while the building rave in flames.

The school, which hosts primary, secondary, and Qur’anic education, had a total of 142 students on the premises at the time of the incident.

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, who was present in the area, personally supervised and ensured the safe evacuation of all the students.

The Governor expressed gratitude that no life was lost and commended the swift response of security operatives, particularly the police, for maintaining orderliness and ensuring the safety of the students during the emergency.

While also thanking the Kebbi State Fire Service for thier prompt response and successfully containing the fire.

Governor Idris appealed to members of the public to remain calm while authorities investigate the cause of the fire.

He assured that the government would investigate the cause and take appropriate steps accordingly.