The inferno at Central Plaza reportedly broke out around 7:40 pm, spreading rapidly through the multi-storey building. Witnesses said part of the structure collapsed while several people were still trapped inside, leaving emergency responders scrambling to rescue victims.

Eyewitness accounts painted a harrowing picture of traders and shoppers caught in the panic. “I don’t even know what I picked; I just grabbed what I could,” cried one distraught shop owner, clutching a bundle of half-burnt clothes.

Traders were seen darting through thick smoke and falling debris in frantic attempts to salvage their goods before the fire consumed their shops.

Firefighters and emergency teams battled late into the night to contain the blaze, but access to the building was severely hindered by the collapse.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) confirmed that property worth millions of naira had been destroyed, though the exact number of casualties remains unknown. Deputy Controller General of LSFRS, Olajide Ogabi, in a fire alert shared via the agency’s X handle, assured that efforts were ongoing to bring the situation under control.

The twin disasters — occurring within hours on the same commercial stretch — have left business owners and residents shaken. While investigations are underway, officials have yet to determine the cause or possible link between the two blaze.