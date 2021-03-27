A tanker filled with Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, has collided with a truck carrying a container on Otedola bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident, which led to a fire outbreak, has been contained by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Agency and Fire Service say transloading of the products (Premium Motor Spirit – Petrol) is about to commence.

According to them, it is the only way the wreckages of trucks could be taken off the road in order to avoid imminent secondary incident.

The agencies assured that necessary safety and precautionary measures have been put in place, while incident scene is being cordoned off.