The city of Awka is currently in panic as a result of a fire at the Mobil filling station, temporary site Awka.

Residents’ efforts to extinguish the fire were futile, as the people yelled for assistance from the Fire Department.

Vehicles are trapped inside the gas station, and it’s unclear whether the fire will spread or not to a shopping plaza behind it.

No fire service on ground as at the time of filing this report.