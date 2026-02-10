At least 10 shops were completely destroyed by fire on Monday night at the Iya Maryam Adebara Complex in the Ogunpa Market area of Ibadan. The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr. Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday. According to Akinwande, the ...

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr. Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to Akinwande, the agency received a distress call about the fire from Baale Ogunpa, Alhaji Nurudeen Lawal, at exactly 8:11 pm.

“Our officers swiftly got into action and prevented the fire from spreading to other shops and nearby properties while the Federal Fire Service also joined hands with us to extinguish the fire,” he said.

Firefighters were promptly deployed to the scene and found 10 shops already engulfed in flames.

The chairman said the blaze was caused by a generator being fueled by one of the shop’s occupants.

He added that no casualties were recorded and praised the Iyaganku Police Headquarters personnel for their assistance in providing security during the emergency.