The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) successfully prevented a potentially catastrophic fire early Sunday morning after a fully loaded Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker overturned on the inward carriageway of the Lekki–Epe Expressway at Awoyaya.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. when a lone articulated tanker reportedly lost control and tipped over while navigating the high-traffic expressway.

Given the highly flammable nature of its cargo, authorities described the situation as an imminent threat to human lives, property, and the environment.

LASTMA’s Rescue and Recovery Unit swiftly responded to the scene, establishing a secure safety perimeter, implementing traffic control measures, and coordinating recovery operations.

The rapid intervention successfully prevented fuel scooping, secondary collisions, and the outbreak of fire.

Concurrently, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service was mobilised to the site, where it enforced strict fire prevention protocols and maintained vigilant monitoring to avert any ignition.

The transloading of fuel into another empty 33,000-litre tanker was carried out meticulously under close supervision by emergency personnel.

Traffic was temporarily suspended along the affected route but later restored after safety was ensured. Remarkably, no casualties were reported.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, commended the seamless collaboration between LASTMA and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, praising the “prompt and professional response” of all personnel involved.

LASTMA has reiterated its call for tanker and articulated vehicle operators to exercise heightened caution, maintain vehicles rigorously, and adhere strictly to safety regulations, particularly during night-time operations, to protect lives and critical infrastructure.