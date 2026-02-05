The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched a statewide enforcement campaign to curb the dangerous practice of vehicular overloading on Lagos roads. The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos, noting that th...

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos, noting that the initiative forms part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Bakare-Oki explained that 27 commercial and private vehicles were impounded during an early-morning enforcement operation, stressing that the action followed repeated warnings issued to motorists through various public sensitisation platforms.

“The operation was executed following heightened concerns over the escalating risks posed by overloaded vehicles on major arterial corridors and densely trafficked inner-city routes.

“LASTMA enforcement officers field assessment exposed a deeply disconcerting pattern wherein motorists particularly operators of commercial vehicles indiscriminately burden their vehicles with assorted goods, stored indiscriminately within luggage compartments and precariously mounted atop vehicle roofs.

“Such unsafe practices grossly obstruct rearward visibility, destabilise vehicular balance and critically impair a driver’s situational awareness of approaching traffic, especially during overtaking, thereby substantially increasing the probability of avoidable road traffic collisions,” he said.

The general manager emphasised that vehicular overloading constitutes a serious violation of Lagos State traffic laws, warning that the practice poses grave risks not only to vehicle occupants but also to other road users.

He reaffirmed LASTMA’s zero-tolerance stance against traffic infractions that endanger lives and property, adding that enforcement actions against offenders would remain sustained, intensified and uncompromising.

“LASTMA urges all motorists to adhere strictly to stipulated loading capacities, maintain unobstructed visibility at all times and prioritise roadworthiness and safety in their daily operations.

“The agency remains resolute in the execution of its statutory mandate to enforce traffic laws professionally, equitably and without prejudice in furtherance of the Lagos state government’s unwavering commitment to a safe, orderly and efficient transportation system across the state,” he said.

LASTMA also called on members of the public to report commercial or private vehicles violating prescribed loading limits through its toll-free line: 0800-005-27862, to enable prompt enforcement action.