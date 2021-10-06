Fire fighters, responders battling to put out Federal Secretariat, Abuja fire

A fire at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja has affected a portion of the buildings.

The fire at the car park burnt one car, according to a preliminary finding by the Federal Fire Service.

These are pictures taken minutes after a fire outbreak was reported at The federal secretariat in Abuja

Fire fighters are battling to put out the blaze.

We do not have any more information beyond these images which we have just received.

Firetrucks and first responders are at the scene battling the flames and trying to contain it.