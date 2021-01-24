A fire outbreak at the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna State has affected Block 15 of the Corporal Quarters.

Reports say the incident happened around 9pm Saturday night.

The depot is used for the training of recruits.

Since its establishment in 1924, Nigerian soldiers have been trained at the facility.

Assistant Director, Public Relations Depot Nigerian Army, Captain Audu Arigu told TVC News that a combined team of the Depot Nigerian Army, Nigerian Military School fire fighters and Kaduna state fire service were able to curtail the situation and no life was lost.