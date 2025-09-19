Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has officially received members of the 2025 Hajj Committee at the Government House, Yola. The delegation was led by the Amirul Hajj, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Ribadu, the Emir of Fufore. During the meeting, Fintiri lauded the committee fo...

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has officially received members of the 2025 Hajj Committee at the Government House, Yola.

The delegation was led by the Amirul Hajj, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Ribadu, the Emir of Fufore.

During the meeting, Fintiri lauded the committee for their effective coordination and dedication, which contributed to the smooth execution of this year’s Hajj.

He emphasised the importance of their efforts in ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience for Muslim pilgrims from Adamawa.

Taking to his official X handle, the governor shared: “Today, I received the 2025 Hajj Committee led by the Amirul Hajj, HRH Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Ribadu, Emir of Fufore. I commended them for successfully overseeing this year’s pilgrimage and assured that government will continue to support smooth, hitch-free Hajj operations for our Muslim faithful.”

Governor Fintiri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting religious obligations and ensuring future Hajj operations remain well-organized and trouble-free.