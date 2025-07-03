Kebbi State has been honoured with eight prestigious awards from Saudi Arabian agencies and government bodies for its exceptional performance during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

The awards, which covered various categories, recognised Kebbi’s excellent arrangements for pilgrims, including the best performance in the management of sacrificial animals (Hadaya). Governor Nasir Idris personally financed the cost of sacrificial animals for all 3,871 Kebbi pilgrims who performed the Hajj this year. The state also received accolades for its smooth organisation of pilgrims’ stay at the Mina camp, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

Other areas in which Kebbi State was honoured include efficient feeding arrangements, smooth transportation logistics, quality accommodation, effective luggage handling, orderly screening of pilgrims at the airport, and timely publicity. Additionally, Kebbi was recognised as the first Nigerian state to land its pilgrims in Madinah.

The Executive Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Faruq Aliyu Yaro, announced the awards at a luncheon held in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday to mark the successful conclusion of the 2025 Hajj operations. He expressed gratitude to Governor Nasir Idris for his unwavering support, which he said made the recognitions possible.

Governor Idris, who was physically present at Arafat alongside his two wives, Hajiya Nasare and Hajiya Nafisa, also provided financial support to every Kebbi pilgrim. Faruq further noted the exceptional leadership of Kebbi’s Amirul Hajj and head of the government delegation, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera, who was named the best performing Amirul Hajj from Nigeria. He appealed to the governor to retain the Emir and other members of the delegation for future Hajj operations.

“We assure our people that the Pilgrims Agency will sustain and build on these achievements, which surpassed previous Hajj exercises,” Faruq stated. He also thanked various stakeholders, including the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence, Customs, Immigration, NAPTIP, Fire Service, HISBAH, Vigilante groups, religious aid groups, the media, and others, for their invaluable contributions.

In his remarks, the Amirul Hajj, Emir of Argungu, thanked Governor Nasir Idris for entrusting him with the responsibility and for his continuous support. He also commended Kebbi pilgrims for being law-abiding and cooperative throughout the exercise.

Abubakar Labaran Magaji Arab, the camp leader in charge of pilgrims’ shuttle services, confirmed that the directives from the Pilgrims Welfare Agency were strictly followed during the pilgrims’ departures and arrivals.

In recognition of outstanding service, Altine Gudi, the head of a non-governmental organisation, received special commendation and a personal cash gift of ₦2 million for maintaining cleanliness at the Hajj camp around the clock. Several other groups, including security agencies, were also rewarded with cash gifts and certificates for their dedicated services.