50 Development Area Administrators across 21 local governments of Adamawa State have dissolved by governor Ahmadu Fintiri

This was contained in a press statement made available to Tvcnews signed by Humwashi Wonosikou the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Governor Fintiri expresses his deepest gratitude to the outgoing administrators for their invaluable contributions to his administration.

He acknowledges their dedication and commitment, describing them as “great motivators” who have played a pivotal role in driving grassroots development.

“I commend the Development Area Administrators for their tireless efforts in stimulating development at the grassroots level. Their support has been instrumental in achieving successes in our state. I wish them well in their future endeavors and assure the people of Adamawa State that we will continue to prioritize their welfare and development.”

The statement added that the Governor’s office will provide necessary guidance and support to facilitate a seamless transition.

The dissolved administrators are hereby instructed to hand over the affairs, documents, and properties of their respective areas to the most senior staff members.

The most senior staff members will assume responsibility for managing the development areas, ensuring that Government activities and programs continue uninterrupted.