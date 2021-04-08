To ensure transparency and accountability, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board has organised a retreat on Data Driven Allocation of Education Resources and Finance for Board Members, Management Staff and Stakeholders.

Speaking at the commencement of the workshop, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, disclosed that the three-day retreat is to ensure Fiscal discipline, Sincerity and Financial Prudence amongst basic education actors.

He noted that the essence of the capacity building is to make sure that the operations of the Board are in line with extant laws, as well as to promote effectiveness and efficiency within the ambit of standard operating procedures and regulations.

Mr. Alawiye-King noted that the training will also enlighten stakeholders on the dos and don’ts of the agency, adding that “When you know that there are regulatory agencies that monitor what you do, you will do it diligently”.

He, therefore, urged the participants to take advantage of the resourceful workshop for renewed energy and skill towards seamless service delivery to the Board.

The lead facilitator, Mr. Kunle Ajiboye, CEO of SIMPLIALPHA Consulting Limited, explained that the purpose of the seminar is to guide the Board against Money laundering, Management of State Resources as well as Financial Rules and Regulations.