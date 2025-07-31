All is now set for the judgement in the case of the suspected murder of a final year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal....

The court is now full to capacity as Justice Hannah Ajayi is set to deliver the judgement.

Hafsoh was suspected to have been murdered by AbdulRahman Bello who equally dismembered her body and preserved her palms in a bucket in his apartment.

The incident occurred on the 10th of February, this year.

AbdulRahman Bello was arrested alongside four others and arraigned on a 5-count charge before Justice Hannah Ajayi.

The prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and AbdulRahman Jamiu pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

AbdulRahman and the four others were accused of conspiring and causing the death of Hafsoh Lawal and dismembering her body.

They were also accused of conspiring and engaging in the removal of her body parts, draining her blood and being in possession of human parts and blood.

The prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello was solely accused of raping the deceased, an offence punishable under section 283 of the Penal code CAP P4, Laws of Kwara state.

All the five suspects pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution witnesses from the police and the Directorate of State Services tendered video evidences where the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello confessed to killing Hafsoh Lawal.

They could not link the crime to the four others except that the prime suspect immediately put calls through to them after allegedly committing the crime.

During cross examination, AbdulRahman Bello claimed that he did not kill Hafsoh but she died during sexual intercourse.

He confessed to dismembering her body and throwing the parts away because he was confused.

Evidences such as human palms, waist beads, a container of blood, phones, a pair of slippers, black soap, cutlass and knife were recovered from his house.

Other evidence tendered before the court included suspected dismembered body parts of Hafsoh Lawal found at the government dump site.

Since the arrest of the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello after the alleged murder of Hafsoh Lawal, the case has attracted a lot of attention.