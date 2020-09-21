As several African countries continue to grapple with spikes in COVID-19 cases, the focus remains how they will reshape their economies and prepare their industry in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to attract Direct Foreign Investment into Africa and facilitate Intra-African collaborations across various sectors, Foreign Investment Network (FIN) is organising a seminar under the theme “Attracting Finance to Agricultural Sector Projects in times of Crisis”.

The event which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 seeks to explore opportunities inherent in project financing across the West African Subregion.

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the agricultural sector in extreme ways, thereby triggering market contractions.

Experts have opined on a slow but steady recovery process amid this market uncertainty and Africa has been marked as a region with great prospects, post-COVID-19.

Advertisement

For more than twenty years, Foreign Investment Network has been in the forefront of driving investment into emerging economies through attracting investments and investors.