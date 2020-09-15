The Osun state police command has arrested Tobiloba Jolaosho, a filmmaker better known as King Tblak HOC, for allegedly recording a sex movie at the Osun-Osogbo sacred grove.

Jolaosho was said to have shot the movie in July dressed like an adherent of Osun, the Yoruba goddess of fertility, with a woman who was completely naked.

The filmmaker who is popular for producing pornographic movies, had reportedly shared the video on social media thereafter — a development which generated heated controversies.

Opalola Yemisi, the command’s public relations officer, who confirmed Jolaosho’s arrest, said the porn star would be arraigned in court if found wanting when investigation into the matter is completed.

Yemi Elebuibon, a follower of the deity who is also the Araba of Osogbo said Jolaosho had desecrated the grove, which was a sacred land where worshippers across the country offer prayers and sacrifices to the Osun goddess.