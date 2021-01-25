Fifteen people have been confirmed dead following crashes that occurred along the Kaduna-Abuja highway over the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Kaduna State Government attributed the accidents to a trailer conveying grains and motorcycles to Abuja who was driving against traffic.

“Fifteen people have died on the Kaduna-Abuja road in the last 72 hours, in road traffic crashes caused by driving in the opposite direction to oncoming traffic,” the Government said.

Seven persons died on the spot, while others were injured and are now receiving treatment in hospital.

Advertisement

Several other fatal accidents have occurred recently along the route to the same reason leading to loss of lives.