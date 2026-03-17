FIFA has announced “Lighter”, a cross-genre collaboration between American country-rap artist Jelly Roll and Mexican regional music sensation Carín León, as the first official single from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Album. The track is set for release this Friday, March 20, 2026, with pre-save links already available on major…...

FIFA has announced “Lighter”, a cross-genre collaboration between American country-rap artist Jelly Roll and Mexican regional music sensation Carín León, as the first official single from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Album.

The track is set for release this Friday, March 20, 2026, with pre-save links already available on major streaming platforms. The governing body shared the news on its X handle on Tuesday, alongside an animated teaser video.

“The first song of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, Lighter, by @JellyRoll615 and Carín León drops this Friday. Pre-Save now,” FIFA wrote.

Produced by a Canadian hitmaker, Lighter blends Jelly Roll’s signature mix of country, rock, and hip-hop with Carín León’s regional Mexican style, creating a soundscape designed to reflect the cultural diversity of the tournament’s three host nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The full official album is expected to feature a lineup of artists from across the Americas and beyond, continuing FIFA’s tradition of high-profile, culturally resonant soundtracks for the World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, will mark the 23rd edition of the tournament and the first to feature 48 teams. Matches will take place across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it the largest World Cup in history.