World Football Governing Body, FIFA has announced plans to set up an office in Paris after a meeting between it’s president, Gianni Infantino and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

FIFA, which has it’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, was founded at the French capital, Paris in 1904.

The new facility will be developed under the Choose France initiative in 2021.

The new undertaking is in line with FIFA’s desire to consolidate its relations with France and French-speaking member Nations, alongside plans for Women’s football and development in Africa.