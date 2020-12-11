Three times African Champions, Super Eagles, ended the year 2020 in 35th position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

The Eagles remain unmoved from the last ranking released November 27, which saw them drop three places after a lacklustre display in November.

They also finished the year as the fifth-ranked team in Africa behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Gernot Rohr’s men failed to win a single game in 2020, recording one defeat and three draws.

The next World Ranking will be published on February 18, 2021.