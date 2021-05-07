World football governing body, FIFA has postponed the African 2022 World Cup Qualifiers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The qualifiers were programmed to kick off next month and participating countries had started preparing.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were initially scheduled to start their qualifying campaign against the Lone Stars of Liberia but the game has been moved.

FIFA and confederation of African football, CAF say the World cup qualifiers will now begin in September and run through October, November and March next year.