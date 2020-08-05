World football governing body FIFA has criticized the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino.

Swiss Special Prosecutors launched investigations into meetings and contacts between Infantino and Swiss Attorney General, Michael Lauber.

The unit which oversees the Swiss Attorney General’s Office, OAG, says special prosecutor Stefan Keller had found indications of criminal conduct related to their meetings.

FIFA says that at the time of the meetings held in 2016 and 2017, the OAG was conducting investigations in more than 20 cases related to a scandal in which FIFA became embroiled before Infantino was elected president