The Kebbi state Police Command says a combined team of its operatives are on the trail of the suspected bandits that invaded the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State and abducted Unspecified number of students.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Nafi’u Abubakar and made available to newsmen.

He says the team comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Anti-kidnapping and Counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts of the criminals.

Mr. Abubakar says the Kebbi State Police Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka, while condemning the attack which resulted in the unfortunate death of one policeman and gunshot injury to one of the students has assured parents and guardians of students that the Command is following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants and ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police appeals to residents of Kebbi State to assist the Police with prompt information that would aid in solving the crime and apprehending the criminals.

He assures that the Command will do everything within its power to ensure that the abducted persons are safely reunited with their families and perpetrators brought to book.