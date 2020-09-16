The Federal Government and the United States are presently holding a meeting on the visa ban on some categories of Nigerians.

The meeting, which is ongoing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is expected to provide the country the opportunity to brief the US government on steps taken so far to resolve the issues.

The Nigerian delegation is headed by the Permanent Secretary, MFA, Mustapha Sulaiman, while the American side is headed by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard.

Also in attendance is the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, and senior officials from relevant ministries, departments and agencies.