The Federal Government has called for urgent reforms in the governance of Nigerian football, emphasising the need to modernise structures and align with international best practices. The message was delivered by Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, at the 2026 Extraordinary General Assembly (EGM) of the Nigeria Football…...

The Federal Government has called for urgent reforms in the governance of Nigerian football, emphasising the need to modernise structures and align with international best practices.

The message was delivered by Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, at the 2026 Extraordinary General Assembly (EGM) of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) held in Yenagoa.

Dikko urged stakeholders to review the outdated 2010 NFF Statutes and adopt contemporary governance standards to strengthen the administration of the sport.

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The assembly, which drew representatives from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlighted the international significance of Nigeria’s football administration. Dikko emphasized the importance of transparency, inclusivity, and broader stakeholder representation in decision-making processes.

He also called for increased private sector investment to harness the economic potential of football, stressing that such collaboration would complement government support and ensure sustainability.