Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has challenged leaders of the European Union to redefine their partnership with Africa and take a stronger role in global health leadership.

The Minister delivered the message while addressing the European Union Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

During his keynote address, Professor Pate urged the EU to step forward at a time when other major global powers are retreating from frontline responsibility in advancing public health.

He highlighted the significant gains made over the past decades in the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria—gains he said were driven by global solidarity and strong multilateral cooperation.

The Minister emphasized that Europe’s upcoming financial commitments to the Global Fund must reflect its economic weight, especially as developing nations continue to reduce aid dependency and invest more in their own domestic health systems.

He called for what he described as a “reimagined partnership” with Africa—one built on shared responsibility, sustainable financing, and long-term collaboration in global health advancement.

Professor Pate’s address forms part of Nigeria’s broader push for equitable global health reforms and stronger international partnerships.