Medical practitioners in Benue have called on the federal government not to shun patients with other health challenges but pay attention to all medical issues.

They call that the federal government to partner with private hospitals to battle other ailments such as infertility, which seem to be on the rise.

The challenges associated with infertility have necessitated different healthcare seeking behaviors ranging from spiritual, traditional health care to orthodox medical types.

This has included biotechnological Assisted Reproductive technology (ART) referred to as “In Vitro Fertilization” (IVF)

The prevalence rate of infertility varies across the world with a study involving 27 African countries showing the range to fall between 10% and 20%, while Nigeria’s prevalence is at 30.3%

But medical practitioners believe getting care through this method is tedious and most times too expensive for the average Nigerian

They believed it is time government also pays to infertility issueszamong its citizens and partners with private health practitioners to set up more IVF centres

The federal government is urged to partner with private hospitals to help boost health delivery in the country.