The Federal Government has unveiled a digital payment portal for customs duties on parcels coming into Nigeria from abroad, developed by the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) in partnership with Paystack.

The portal was officially launched on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Rafiu Adeladan.

Tijani described the initiative as a key step toward streamlining customs payments, saying the digital portal would “reduce human-to-human contacts, eliminate delays, and inefficiencies within the period of transactions based on global standards and best practices.”

He noted that the launch aligns with the President’s priorities for Nigeria’s digital economy and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The Minister added:

“For years, too many Nigerians importing small parcels or business goods have faced the same frustrations — hidden customs charges revealed only at pickup, long queues at post offices, and endless social-media complaints about inefficiency.

These are not just customer-service problems, they are barriers to trade, to e-commerce, and to the daily hustle of small businesses trying to compete in a global economy. When citizens lose time and money navigating inefficient systems, we all lose value as a nation.”

Expressing optimism about the portal’s impact, Dr. Tijani said it would “change the narratives”, delivering value to citizens while boosting government revenue.

He commended NIPOST, stating the organisation and the private sector have “built an ecosystem that reduces friction, restores trust, and turns government into a platform for innovation. This is indeed a milestone to a digitally-enabled Nigeria.”

The Postmaster General of the Federation, Engr. Tola Odeyemi, highlighted the portal’s ability to track government revenue from the sector in a transparent manner. She said NIPOST developed the platform to eliminate perceived inefficiencies, delays, and other bureaucratic bottlenecks within the ecosystem.

Engr. Odeyemi remarked: “Today, we are witnessing a new chapter in NIPOST’s transformation story; one that blends our legacy of public service with the power of technology, fintech, and innovation.

“For decades, NIPOST has connected Nigerians through letters, parcels, and logistics. But in this new era of digital trade and e-commerce, connection means more than delivery, it means convenience, transparency, and trust. And that is exactly what this new collaboration represents.”

She further explained that through partnerships with Paystack, Messenger, and Sendbox, NIPOST is advancing public service excellence, fintech integration, and trade facilitation.

“Together, we are creating a seamless system for international inbound items, one that simplifies customs payments, enables online transactions, and delivers parcels directly to your doorsteps. We are solving a long-standing customer pain point: one that has been voiced repeatedly: on social media, in post offices and through customer feedback,” Engr. Odeyemi said.