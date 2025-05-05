The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has unveiled a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at transforming the agency into a digitally driven, innovative, and customer-focused institution, in line with global best practices and Nigeria’s evolving digital economy.

Announcing the strategic reforms under the theme “Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores,” the organization declared its readiness to embrace a future anchored on innovation, accountability, service excellence, and digital efficiency.

A major milestone in this transformation is the introduction of a cashless policy across all NIPOST counters nationwide. Effective July 1, 2025, all postal services will transition to electronic payment channels, with no cash transactions accepted at post offices. NIPOST described the move as “a crucial step in our modernization journey — one that ensures safer, faster, and more transparent service delivery.”

In a statement signed by Franklin Alao, Director of Corporate Communications, NIPOST expressed its appreciation to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for his consistent support, and to the new Board Chairman, Barr. Isaac Kekemeke, for his strategic leadership. Special commendation was also given to the Postmaster General and CEO, Tola Odeyemi, for driving institutional reform, improving staff welfare, and championing capacity development within the organization.

As part of the reforms, NIPOST will introduce a performance-based reward and recognition system to promote excellence, along with strict disciplinary measures to maintain integrity and accountability.

“These bold steps are designed to revitalize NIPOST and position it as a central player in Nigeria’s digital transformation — connecting the nation, delivering solutions, and improving lives,” the statement added.