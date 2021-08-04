The Federal Government is about to implement a set of policies that will unbundle Nigeria’s postal services (NIPOST).

This was revealed by Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, at the unveiling event of the NIPOST revenue stamp in Abuja on Tuesday, noting that the unbundling would revolutionize its operations and make it innovative.

“We have so many policies of transforming NIPOST in the pipeline and part of it will unbundle NIPOST. We also have the ACT of NIPOST going into amendment.

“We have a plan with a property and development company, the company will bring together all the properties of NIPOST, develop them and make sure that the government generates revenue from them.

“All generated revenue will go into developing sectors like health, education, agriculture, security and other social developments,’’ he said.

He also stated that as part of the NIPOST unbundling, the company’s NIPOST transport and logistics, courier services, and microfinance bank would be restructured.

Pantami, who is optimistic that NIPOST will become a world-class organization, lauded stakeholders for their unwavering efforts in remodeling and achieving minor successes recently.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) repeal and re-enactment law, 2021, was enacted by the Senate in June, limiting the service to exclusively postal operations in the country.

The bill also attempts to unbundle NIPOST for more effective service delivery by establishing a commission to oversee its operations. Following examination of the report of the Committee on Communications, which is chaired by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, it was passed by the Senate.