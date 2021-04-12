The Federal Government according to the Attorney General and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, will soon unveil an enhanced salary package and conditions of service for judges in the country.

He said this step is a part of government’s efforts to support the Judiciary to enable it effectively discharge its constitutional duties and sustain the nation’s democracy.

Malami noted that the Judiciary remains a strong catalyst for sustaining democracy, through its “protection of our democratic principles, such as the enforcement of rules of law, promotion of checks-and-balances, preservation of the principles of separation of powers, and proactive judicial activisms become the bedrocks for sustainable democracy.”

The AGF spoke in Sokoto while commissioning the re-modelled Sokoto State High Court complex.

Malami, who emphasised the importance of an independence judiciary in every democracy, noted with the last amendment to the Constitution and the Executive Order 10, the issue of financial autonomy for state judiciary and legislature ought not to be negotiable.

Advertisement

He noted that the decision by the Sokoto State Government to remodel the High Court was an indication of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s support for Federal Government’s efforts to ensure financial autonomy for the Judiciary and Legislature at the state level.

Tambuwals currently chairs the sub-committee set up by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for the implementation of Executive Order 10 and related constitutional provisions on financial autonomy for state Judiciary and Legislature.