The Federal Government has announced its plan to completely close a section of Third Mainland Bridge for a period of two days, for repair works from midnight of Friday, October 9 to midnight of Sunday, October 11.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Joshua Popoola.

According to the statement, the contractor currently carrying out repair works on the bridge is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle to complete work.

“The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength,” the statement read in part.

Advertisement

It further stated that the casting of the expansion joints will be in two stages to ensure that the total closure is only at the weekends, when there is less traffic plying the route.

The section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana – Oworo will still remain open, and traffic can move from Ebute-Metta/ Adekunle to Iyana – Oworo, the statement added.