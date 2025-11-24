The Federal Government has confirmed that the initial 47-kilometre stretch of the Lagos–Calabar coastal highway will be opened to motorists in December 2025, marking a major milestone in the execution of the landmark project. Minister of Works David Umahi made the disclosure on Sunday during an in...

Minister of Works David Umahi made the disclosure on Sunday during an inspection of the ongoing construction.

He said the road will be opened to traffic between December 12 and 17, stressing that both the ministry and the contractor remain fully committed to delivering this segment of the 750-kilometre corridor, which links nine coastal states.

According to him, “This job must be completed. We are here on the president’s directive, working for the people, to ensure that the carriageway is opened for public use by December. We have agreed with the contractor, and that is what we are assessing now. Everything will be done to provide unfettered access from channel 0 to channel 47, up to channel 55; that is our intention.”

Umahi added that plans have been firmed up to ensure the public opening proceeds as scheduled.

“We have set aside the 12th to the 17th of next month to publicly open it for public use, without stopping the work. We have also set aside April next year to complete Section 1 and half of Section 2 for full commissioning, excluding the bridges, which are part of the Section 2 contract. We are grateful to God Almighty for His mercies and for the President He has enabled to carry out this job. Also, the contractor is working to ensure that the entire Section 1 of the highway plus half of Section 2 will be completed by April 2026.”

Court Ruling on Winhomes Dispute

The minister also addressed the legal dispute involving Stella Okengwu, CEO of Winhomes Global Services Limited, revealing that a recent Federal High Court ruling has dismissed her suit challenging aspects of the highway project.

He noted that public attention had been drawn to what he described as widespread commentary on the case.

“The attention of the public has been drawn to the extensive media commentary surrounding the suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Winhomes Global Services Limited, Stella Okengwu, concerning the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project.”

Umahi said Okengwu’s allegations that the highway route was diverted into a supposed $250 million Winhomes residential project were misleading.

“Since initiating the action, Mrs Okengwu has made several public allegations against me, claiming that the highway route was diverted into a supposed Winhomes residential development in Okun Ajah, Lagos, thereby jeopardising investment said to be worth over $250m. However, what has been presented publicly as a ‘residential development’ is in substance only a gatehouse structure without further development on the site.”

He stated that Okengwu’s own court filings contradicted her claims.

“Crucially, documents filed by Mrs Okengwu herself before the Federal High Court tell a different story from the narrative being circulated in the media. In the affidavit supporting the Originating Summons in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1803/2024, as well as in her further affidavit, she expressly deposed that Winhomes had sold the land in question to third parties. Having divested their interest in the property, the foundation of the company’s public assertions becomes fundamentally inconsistent with the position they presented before the court.”

According to Umahi, the Federal High Court found that Okengwu and her company lacked the legal standing to pursue the suit and failed to demonstrate any valid cause of action.

He accused her of making statements designed to undermine investor confidence.

“She has told several lies against the Minister of Works. She has been so wild in her negative comments against the good intentions of the Renewed Hope administration in revolutionising road infrastructure nationwide.

The court of law has exposed her claims as mendacious and unfounded, and this goes to show she is no more than a troublemaker and false alarmist,” he said.

He urged the public to disregard online allegations linked to the Winhomes executive.

The planned opening of the highway’s first segment next December is expected to significantly advance the federal government’s vision of improving mobility, boosting economic activities, and strengthening connectivity across Nigeria’s coastal belt.