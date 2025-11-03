The Federal Ministry of Works has approved the temporary use of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road following a gas-laden tanker that overturned on the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island, Lagos. This was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by the Lagos State Transport Management A...

The Federal Ministry of Works has approved the temporary use of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road following a gas-laden tanker that overturned on the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by the Lagos State Transport Management Authority.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation wishes to inform motorists that due to a truck accident at Chisco area, Lekki, the Federal Ministry of Works has approved the opening of the *Coastal Road* for use pending when normalcy is restored. Motorists are implored to be patient while plying the area.

“Signed; *Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi* @seunosiyemi_Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation.”

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday averted what could have been a catastrophic fire outbreak after a gas-laden tanker overturned on the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when the driver of a white Howo tanker truck, fully loaded with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders, lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn on the busy expressway.

Given the highly flammable nature of the cargo, the situation posed an immediate risk to lives and property. LASTMA personnel, who arrived swiftly at the scene, cordoned off the area and secured both the overturned truck and the gas cylinders to prevent leakage or ignition.